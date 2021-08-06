After mobile texts were traced back to Merseyside, the home was invaded.

Mobile phone messages promoting the sale of heroin and crack to drug addicts were tracked back to Merseyside, prompting a night raid on April 19.

Austin Murphy, 20, of Bridge Street in Birkenhead, was detained as part of a county lines operation at a property on Ewan Close in Barrow and Furness.

Following a traffic stop, police discovered £12,000 concealed in the car.

A search of the home turned up slightly under 500 wraps of Class A drugs worth over $5,000 on the street.

Yasmin Ho, 48, of Meetings View, and David Coward, 40, of Ewan Close, both from Barrow, were also located in the property and arrested.

All three were members of the MO Line, a County Lines network.

“This is another positive result in our ongoing campaign against people involved in County Lines,” said a spokeswoman for Cumbria’s Serious and Organized Crime Team.

“County lines is an exploitative drug supply that has far-reaching consequences for local communities, far beyond those directly participating in the local drug scene.

“In order to dismantle organized crime groups, we will continue to target people at every level of the supply chain.

“We continue to ask anyone with information about drug trafficking or supply in South Cumbria, or Cumbria in general, to contact us.”

All three were sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply Class A substances such as heroin and crack cocaine (August 5).

Murphy received a three-year sentence, while Ho received a five-year and six-month sentence.

Coward was given a sentence of 24 weeks in prison with a one-year suspension.