After mistaking him for a bear, a hunter shoots and kills a man dressed in black.

In West Virginia, a 70-year-old hunter killed a guy after mistaking him for a bear. When he learned that a dead corpse had been discovered in the woods, he turned himself in the next day.

Jimmy Carl Castle was out hunting near the small village of Twilight in Boone County on Dec. 1 when he fired the shot. When the hunter thought he saw a bear, he took aim, but the shot was accidentally fired at an innocent man dressed in black. According to the Tri-City Herald, the dead was identified as David Nicholas Green.

Green, 30, was digging for roots in a black shirt that day, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

It didn’t take Castle long to notice that something wasn’t quite right. He was unsure whether he had struck a person and decided to enlist the assistance of a friend.

Castle eventually returned with a buddy to the region in search of the “bear.”

However, in order to avoid having to walk up the steep terrain, they chose to return before locating the kill. They deduced that Castle fired a garbage bag before returning.

Green’s body was discovered the next day by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office after his family reported him missing. Officers first assumed he died from a fall, but the gunshot wound was quickly discovered.

Castle surrendered to the sheriff’s office after learning that a body had been discovered nearby.

Brittany Green, Green’s bereaved wife, told about how her husband’s sad death has left the family devastated.

“Davey was a wonderful son, grandson, and husband. She told WSAZ NewsChannel 3 that she and her husband were high school sweethearts and had been married for seven years. “He had a contagious smile and was the ray of sunshine in our lives.” “We’ve been heartbroken for a long time.” Brittany recalled her late husband as an outdoorsman who was always willing to provide a helping hand to those in need.

Brittany said, “Davey liked the outdoors, hunting, fishing, digging roots, and being with his dad.” “He had a large number of cats and dogs, and he adored them all. He was always prepared to provide a hand to anyone who needed assistance.” Bruce Braisden, one of the residents, lives near the shooting site and has known Castle his entire life. Castle, according to Braisden, should have fired only after ascertaining whether or not it was a bear.

“What if the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.