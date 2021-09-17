After mistaking a 9/11 flag tribute for a protest against Black Lives Matter, students trashed it.

After deeming it an offensive to Black Lives Matter, several Florida high school students reportedly damaged a flag display placed up on campus as a homage to 9/11 victims.

Local 10 News said that a group of students at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale removed the flags and threw them away, believing the display was meant to support Blue Lives Matter.

According to Principal Denise Aloma of Local 10 News, a group of kids and parents installed blue and red striped flags in remembrance of 9/11 first responders who died during the 2001 attack, including firefighters and police officers.

According to the news outlet, other pupils were against throwing the flags in the trash, with one student noting, “They disrespected the flag.”

Another student explained that this action was carried out in the notion that “the school was racist for doing that kind of thing when in reality it had nothing to do with race and everything to do with 9/11.”

A petition has been started demanding for the students who trashed the flags to face disciplinary action.

According to Local 10 News, “the presence of the flags was intended for remembering only,” but “some kids believed these flags were not appropriate.” “We are approaching a critical teaching moment, and the pupils engaged have had the opportunity to express their emotions. … Furthermore, each student has been invited to speak with our school’s diversity inclusion sensitivity committee in order to gain a better understanding.”

Students who told the school administration of the vandalism act were reportedly accused of being “insensitive to the events that occurred over the past year and a half,” according to Local 10 News.

Aloma was contacted by this website, but no response was received at the time of publication.

This month, when the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was commemorated, there were more instances of people objecting to memorials and American flags that were exhibited.

Fadel Alkilani, a Washington University student, took down 3,000 flags from a campus display honoring 9/11 victims on Saturday.

Alkilani was seen putting the flags into trash bags in a video uploaded on social media. Alkilani responded in a statement stating he had no plans to remove the flags.

He stated that he intended to depart. This is a condensed version of the information.