After missing the school bus, a punctual boy kills himself.

A 14-year-old Indian boy apparently killed himself after being distraught about missing the school bus.

The tragedy occurred in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The 14-year-old, who has not been recognized, left his home for school on Monday morning. He subsequently went home, distraught, and informed his parents that he had missed his school bus, according to India Today.

The teen was later discovered hanging from a tree in their garden.

“On Monday, a 14-year-old private school student in class 9 committed himself by hanging himself. His family members informed the authorities that he was a hard worker who was always on time for school. He was irritated because he had missed the bus “According to the Free Press Journal, a police officer stated.

The boy’s uncle described him as a dedicated worker who excelled in school.

“He was discovered still wearing his school uniform hanging from a mango tree in the backyard,” the officer continued.

A child specialist told the Press Trust of India that teenagers are pushed to take such drastic measures in order to succeed in school.

“Teenagers are sometimes pushed to take such drastic measures by their parents in order to succeed in school. Furthermore, excessive exposure to social media may be a trigger for such behaviors “PTI quoted the expert as saying.

Suicide rates in India are highest in the 15-29 age bracket, according to data. According to data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 10,159 students committed suicide in 2018, up from 9,905 in 2017.

After bickering with her younger brother about playing a mobile game, a teen girl from Mumbai, India, killed herself by swallowing poison in front of her younger brother earlier this year. After being denied the opportunity to play the game she desired, the 16-year-old took drastic measures. She then ingested rat poison and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died the next morning. Her body was taken to the morgue for an autopsy before being returned to her family.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.