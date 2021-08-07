After missing the Manchester United friendly, Everton are willing to loan out their goalie.

Joao Virginia, Everton’s goalkeeper, is set to be loaned out.

The 21-year-old was left out of the Blues’ squad for today’s friendly against Manchester United, indicating that a move away from Goodison Park is on the cards.

Virginia is drawing interest from Championship clubs as well as from outside the country, according to reports, and Everton is now willing to allow a short-term exit.

Rafa Benitez named three goalkeepers in his team for today’s warm-up game at Old Trafford, with Jordan Pickford returning to the starting lineup and Asmir Begovic and Harry Tyrer on the bench.

Pickford was replaced by Begovic at halftime after he mishandled a header from Lucas Digne to give United the lead.

Last season, Virginia made his first-team debut, replacing the injured Pickford in a league encounter against Burnley and then started the FA Cup match against Manchester City a week later.

The young Portuguese international will be hoping for a better loan than the one he had at Reading in 2019, where he was immediately frozen out and only made three appearances before being recalled in the January window.