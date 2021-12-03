After missing school for three months, mum and daughter receive council money.

The girl, named only as F, has a variety of special education requirements, including language challenges, poor social communication skills, and anxiety.

F and her mother, who can only be identified as Mrs X, were involved in a dispute with Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council for about three years.

Wirral Council has accepted the findings of an anonymous investigation that found them at fault after the mother sought aid from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

The municipality has now had to give the family over £2,000 in compensation.

F was enrolled in a standard primary school in 2018 and was scheduled to begin secondary school in September, but he lacked an educational, health, and social needs (EHC) plan.

The mother of the girl applied to two secondary schools for her daughter but was denied admission to both. The girl was offered a spot at another school by the council, which she accepted.

F did not start her new school in September 2018 after being referred to the children and young people’s mental health services (CAHMS) for anxiety.

However, Wirral Council decided it was “not acceptable evidence to indicate F was out of school for health reasons” after her mother provided a statement certified by a professional psychologist to the council.

Mrs. X requested that the council evaluate F for an EHC plan in October of 2018.

According to the report: “Mrs. X provided the council with papers from F’s doctor certifying her absence from school due to illness. Mrs. X also sent a letter to the Council referring F to CAMHS.

“Mrs. X requested that the council provide F with home tuition while she was out of school due to illness.

“Mrs X received a letter from the council informing her that it needed a letter of support from a paediatrician before it could give F with home tuition. The school, according to Mrs. X, likewise refused to send any work home for F.” During the months of October and November 2018, the young girl remained at home with no alternative education.

The council hosted a panel in November to discuss the. “The summary has come to an end.”