After missing NTAs, Stacey Solomon reveals wonderful pregnancy news.

In her most recent Instagram updates, Stacey Solomon revealed some great baby news.

The 31-year-old mother of three is expecting her first child with EastEnders star Joe Swash.

Throughout her hectic day yesterday, the former X Factor judge made posts on social media, which led to her forgetting to attend last night’s National Television Awards.

The NTAs’ behavior of Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield is perplexing.

Stacey is a panelist on Loose Women and was invited to the star-studded celebration after the ITV show received a nomination for Best Daytime Programme.

Stacey, on the other hand, called her Thursday a “write off” after a hectic school run set the tone for a chaotic day in which nothing went as planned.

As part of her home improvements, the I’m a Celebrity winner didn’t get around to painting the house, and she was also upset to discover she needed to do last night’s dishes before cooking dinner.

Before she realized she was supposed to attend the National Television Awards that evening, Stacey chose to decompress with a shower with her youngest son Rex.

While watching the event on TV, Stacey posted an Instagram story revealing her growing baby belly.

“When you feel like you’ve forgotten something,” the caption read. “Take a look.”

Stacey also sent a screenshot of her day’s calendar, which displayed an exciting pregnancy update beneath the NTA message.

“Keep Clear – Baby Soon,” stated the calendar.

Stacey hasn’t revealed the actual due date for her fourth child, but the most recent update suggests the new addition to the family is on its way.

Stacey is now on maternity leave from Loose Women, which she will be on until the year 2022.