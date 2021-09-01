After missing his This Morning debut, Vernon Kay speaks out.

After missing his hosting stint on This Morning this week, Vernon Kay has broken his silence.

Vernon, who won I’m a Celebrity, was supposed to host the popular ITV morning show but had to cancel due to illness.

Vernon announced on social media on Tuesday that he was suffering with coronavirus.

Alison Hammond discusses the real reason for her absence from This Morning.

“Missing out on my This Morning debut today due to COVID,” he said.

“With Rochelle, I was up for a bit of fashion and cookery. Hopefully, we’ll be able to go again soon… P.S. I’m doing fine….(so far!) Thank you so much for your kind words…xxx”

And his fans flocked to his aid, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“You and @RochelleHumes together would have been a terrific show,” one person said. Vernon, get well soon!”

“All the best pal, get well soon,” Paul Bird added.

“Oh no, Vernon,” Wheeliechick exclaimed. I’m so sorry to learn you’ve been diagnosed with COVID. I hope your symptoms don’t get any worse and that you recover completely soon.”

“It’s great to hear you’re doing well,” Owen Finn added. I hope it keeps going well and you get over it soon. I’m sorry about This Morning, but I’m sure you’ll get another chance soon. It would be a little unjust if it didn’t.”

Vicky added, “I’m really sorry for you.” Hopefully, you’ll have another opportunity to do This Morning in the future. x” x” x” x” x” x”