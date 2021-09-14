After missing Everton’s triumph over Burnley, Dominic Calvert-Lewin delivers a 17-word message.

After missing Everton’s 3-1 win over Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday night, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has issued a message to the club’s supporters.

Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, and Demarai Gray scored three second-half goals in rapid succession to give the Blues the victory, canceling out Ben Mee’s opener.

Calvert-Lewin was ruled out of the match due to a quadriceps injury, which Rafa Benitez later indicated could keep him out for two to three weeks.

The 24-year-old, on the other hand, was certainly paying attention to what was going on at Goodison Park!

After the full-time whistle had gone, the England international swiftly rushed to social media to congratulate his colleagues and send a brief message to fans.

“Lads on fire,” he captioned his Instagram story.

“It’s been a small setback for me, but I’m looking forward to getting back under the lights.”

Despite being limited by a toe ailment for the majority of the season, Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his three Premier League outings thus far in 2021/22.

After picking up a thigh problem in Everton’s 2-0 win over Brighton during the previous international break, the striker was forced to withdraw from England duty.