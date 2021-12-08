After missing deadlines yet again, Rose McGowan’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein was dismissed.

After missing a Dec. 3 filing deadline, a federal judge dismissed Rose McGowan’s lawsuit alleging racketeering charges against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan filed the complaint in October 2019 against Weinstein and two of his former lawyers, alleging that they colluded to slander her name and harm her career in 2017, prior to the #MeToo movement. McGowan was a crucial figure in the public accusation of sexual assault against individuals like Weinstein by women, particularly in the entertainment business.

According to Variety, Wright dismissed nine of the 11 claims in the action last December because several were over the two-year statute of limitations. He also said that Weinstein’s lawyers’ claimed scheme to coerce McGowan into handing over a pre-release copy of her book, which includes the accusation against Weinstein, did not amount to racketeering.

McGowan said that the conduct mentioned in the accusations had a severe detrimental impact on her career and reputation, therefore the judge authorized her to modify and refile the two remaining fraud charges. He set a target of November 2021.

McGowan apparently fired her attorneys before the deadline, and Wright reportedly extended the refiling due to Dec. 3, allowing her to serve as her own attorney.

After missing the deadline, Wright decided to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” meaning the federal charges will not be re-filed.

In an email sent Tuesday, Weinstein spokesman Juda S. Engelmayer stated that “This is the way we believe these claims will all end up, out of the public eye, with due time, legal labor, proof, and facts. As Mr. Weinstein continues to disclose the truth, a chapter is left unfinished.” McGowan’s representative could not be reached for comment right away. She hasn’t responded to the firing on social media.

The Associated Press usually does not name those who claim to have been sexually abused unless they come out publicly, as McGowan has done several times.

A judge denied Weinstein’s attorneys’ plea to dismiss a criminal indictment of Weinstein for 11 counts of sexual assault in a different Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday. Weinstein’s lawyers alleged that prosecutors utilized an expert in “rape trauma syndrome” illegally in grand jury evidence.

Weinstein has pled not guilty to the charges. This is a condensed version of the information.