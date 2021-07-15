After missing £75,000 in payments, Nan-of-nine starts collecting pension at the age of 100.

Margaret Bradshaw had spent nearly all of her adult life working outside the UK, so when she returned in 1990, she was not eligible for a state pension.

The British-born resident was entitled to pension benefits after turning 80 in 2001, but had no knowledge she was eligible, according to MirrorOnline.

Helen Cunningham, Margaret’s 78-year-old daughter, looked into the matter for her mother and learned she had been entitled to £82.45 every week since she turned 80.

After seeking assistance from former pensions minister Steve Webb, the centenarian, who now has dementia and resides in a care home, began receiving her benefits two weeks ago.

The former nanny and hotel worker has also got £4,000 in backdated payments, but she will not be reimbursed for the £75,000 she missed out on.

Retired “I read this news about how thousands of people over 80 aren’t claiming the pension, and it made me wonder if my mum should have been getting it,” Helen, who lives in Egham, Surrey, said.

“Until a few weeks ago, I had never heard of an over 80 pension; we were never told about it when mother turned 80.

“I had been worried about Mother’s financial condition for a while because care homes are expensive, so I was relieved to find she was entitled to more – even though she had been denied for 20 years.

“However, there could be hundreds of additional people out there who are unaware of their rights.”

Margaret, a grandmother of nine, was born in Croydon in 1921 and worked in a variety of occupations, including hotels and as a nanny, before spending nearly 30 years in Canada.

Her third husband died in the 1970s, and she returned to the United Kingdom in 1990.

She was not eligible for a state pension at the age of 60 since she had worked abroad and had not paid any national insurance contributions in the United Kingdom.

But she had no idea she was entitled until she was 80 years old, and she never claimed it.

