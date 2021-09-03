After misinformation led them to distrust vaccines, a couple died of COVID two days apart.

Unvaccinated people should receive the vaccine for themselves and their loved ones, according to a woman from Georgia who lost both of her parents to COVID-19.

During an interview with Atlanta-based television station WXIA-TV, the woman, named as Elana, stated that while the rest of her family had been vaccinated against the virus, her parents were skeptical about the vaccination and did not seek it out.

Carla and Clint Smith, her parents, died two days apart after acquiring the virus, she told the broadcaster.

During the interview, Elana addressed the WXIA-TV audience, saying, “Please listen to me—please.” “I understand you don’t know who I am. But please pay attention to what I’m saying. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Please take adequate care of yourself and your loved ones to do this for yourself and them. Please.”

Elana characterized her parents as “best friends” who “really adored each other.” She claimed she pleaded with them to get the vaccine, but they refused.

According to the station, Elana and her grandma had to determine whether to turn off the ventilators as her parents battled the illness in separate hospitals hundreds of miles apart.

She remarked, “I lost both of my parents within two days of each other, and they both suffered greatly.”

Elana told the broadcaster that she doesn’t believe her parents would have died if they had been vaccinated.

She explained, “They stated there were small microchips in the vaccine—just bogus information that they received from, you know, Facebook and just propaganda that has been seeping out.” “I genuinely feel they would not have perished if they had been vaccinated.”

According to Georgia Department of Public Health data, around 51 percent of Georgia people were fully vaccinated against the virus by September 2 and about 44 percent were partially vaccinated. By September 2, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projected that more than 52 percent of the population in the United States had been fully vaccinated, with another 62 percent having gotten at least one vaccine dose.

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spread across the country, health officials at the municipal, state, and federal levels recommended unvaccinated individuals to protect themselves. In July, the United States Surgeon General. This is a condensed version of the information.