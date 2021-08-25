After milk cartons and water containers were contaminated at university, students’ arms turned blue.

After several persons in a university felt sick and witnessed their limbs turn blue from reportedly drinking poison, German authorities opened an inquiry into a probable case of attempted murder on Tuesday.

According to The Guardian, seven students and staff at Darmstadt Technical University in the central German state of Hesse were unwell after consuming a variety of foods and drinks in the school’s Institute for Material Sciences’ kitchens on Monday.

According to the publication, six people were treated in a Darmstadt hospital, and a 30-year-old student was initially in a life-threatening condition until being stabilized by physicians on Monday evening.

Following the incident, a 40-person murder commission titled “Licht,” which is the German word for light, was formed, according to police and the public prosecutor’s office in Darmstadt. According to police, more people will be added if necessary.

According to a report by German network Deutsche Welle, authorities blocked off the damaged building — identified by police as L2.01 — and removed food that had been on-site for further investigation.

Between Friday and Monday, Hesse police said many milk cartons and water containers had been contaminated with a “dangerous material,” among other things. The liquids also had a “pungent odor,” according to the cops.

Investigators claim to have identified the drug after testing samples in police labs overnight, but they are unable to name it publicly while the hunt for the perpetrator continues.

At a press conference on Tuesday, prosecutor Robert Harmann said, “A material has been detected that can be damaging to one’s health, and even death.”

According to Insider, police stated that there was no longer a possibility of more poisonings.

People who ate or drank in the building on the day of the incident should seek medical attention if they feel ill or have bluish discoloration on their extremities, according to authorities.

Students should only consume food or drink that they have “brought themselves or stored under supervision.”

According to Deutsche Welle, no other persons have reported symptoms since the incident.