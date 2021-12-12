After migrating to California, a man tells what he misses most about Liverpool.

Liverpool is known for many things, from its vibrant music scene to delectable scouse dishes, so it’s no surprise that so many people adore it.

Whether you are a native Scouser or have recently relocated to the city, Liverpool has something to offer everyone.

One man, who relocated from Merseyside to California, reflected on his “tremendous” recollections.

Christmas Jumper Day, say struggling parents, puts ‘pressure’ on those who can’t afford it.

Dave Maskell was born and reared in Whiston before moving to California for a work opportunity at the age of 28. After meeting and marrying his other half, Alex, he has lived there ever since.

Dave, now 72, regularly reflects on his pleasant recollections of Merseyside, where he describes the inhabitants as “warm and kind.”

“I left Liverpool in 1979 to move here for a really good employment chance,” he told The Washington Newsday. My original aim was to stay for a few years, make a fortune, and then return to the UK, but I met a great woman, married her, and ended up staying.

“My wife and I visit Liverpool as much as we can. Our next journey will take place in June of the following year. I still have a lot of friends and family in Merseyside, and I enjoy seeing them.” The 72-year-old stated both California and Liverpool have their advantages and disadvantages, but one thing he misses most about our region is a unique delicacy known as scouse.

Dave took to social media to express his longing for the ‘unique Liverpudlian cuisine’ and begged for ‘excellent and true scouse recipes’ to bring back memories of his childhood.

Dave, who has been bombarded with responses, said he can’t wait to try them out and eat them.

When it comes to Liverpool, he believes the nicest thing about the city is its people.

“I left Liverpool when I was 28 years old (in 1979) to go here, to the San Francisco Bay Area,” he continued. I live in a suburb of San Francisco, roughly 40 miles south of the city.

“The climate is one of the nicest in the world, with temperatures that are neither too hot nor too cold, but.”

“The summary comes to an end.”