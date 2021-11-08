After Migrants Attempt to Enter by Force from Belarus, Poland Increases Border Guard by 2,000 Troops.

Following a series of migrant-related events, Poland will beef up security along its border with Belarus.

A huge group of migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus prompted this announcement. People were seen attempting to enter Poland using uprooted trees and various thrown things, according to a video released by Belarusian media. However, because to Belarus’s ban on journalists, the Associated Press noted that there is “no way to independently corroborate” the events in the film.

Despite the video’s lack of clarity, Poland is taking further safeguards against its eastern neighbor. Belarus is accused by the government of incentivizing Middle Eastern migrants to cross the borders of its neighbors, particularly Poland. Similar migratory surges have occurred in Lithuania and Latvia.

Belarus State Border Guard Committee spokesman Anton Bychkovsky issued a statement to the Associated Press. The migrants are attempting to “exercise their right to apply for refugee status in the EU,” according to the statement, which also clarifies that they “do not pose a security danger.” Other officials, on the other hand, appear to disagree. In a recent press conference, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel accused Belarus of “working as a human trafficker.” “It instrumentalizes refugees and migrants in a politically and humanitarianly condemnable fashion,” spokesperson Steffen Seibert said, “and Europe will take a united position against this constant hybrid attack.” Belarus denies any wrongdoing in connection with the current events.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

According to the evacuees, they collected in such a huge group to escape “forcible ejection by the Polish side,” according to Bychkovsky.

However, Poland and other European countries, especially Germany—the major destination for many of the migrants—saw the massing of people as a threat.

The European Union expressed its expectation that Poland, as an EU member, will eventually accept assistance from Frontex, the EU’s border agency, something Poland’s ruling nationalists have so far refused to do.

Adalbert Jahnz, a spokesperson for the European Commission in Brussels, described it as “a desperate attempt by the [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko dictatorship to destabilize the European Union and, of course, the principles that we stand for using people as pawns.”

