After Merkel, German Greens are clinging to hope for change.

After a rough start to their campaign, Germany’s Greens are seeking to reorganize ahead of the general election next month, with a fresh focus on climate protection as Europe is ravaged by floods and fires.

The Green Party’s attempt to crown Annalena Baerbock as Angela Merkel’s successor as chancellor appeared to collapse this summer due to a series of gaffes.

The Greens have chosen Hildesheim, Germany’s central city, to kick off the “hot phase” on the hustings, as it is known in Germany, ahead of the September 26 election, in the hopes of capitalizing on the urgency of the climate crisis in many voters’ minds.

After 16 years of Merkel at the helm, Baerbock reminded a gathering gathered on the ancient town plaza that “a lot is at stake with this election.”

“It’s about our future,” Baerbock remarked, emphasizing that the Greens are prepared to “shape it.”

Last month, severe floods in Western Germany killed at least 190 people and destroyed billions of dollars in property, companies, and public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, thousands of German vacationers just returned from Greece, where they witnessed devastating forest fires firsthand.

According to an alarming UN assessment released this week, such disasters will become more common as global warming accelerates significantly faster than previously predicted.

The Green Party, which has been warning about the dangers of fossil fuel pollution since its inception four decades ago, has included a “climate protection now” strategy in their platform.

It contains a proposal to form an environmental “super ministry” with the authority to veto government measures perceived to be damaging.

This is the first time the Green Party, which has been in opposition since 2005, has run for president.

When it chose Baerbock, a vivacious 40-year-old MP, as their flag bearer in April, its aim appeared attainable.

For weeks, the party had been polling ahead of Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU coalition, which has been hampered by internal strife.

However, Baerbock’s inability to declare a salary bonus, CV inconsistencies, and plagiarism charges harmed her reputation and cost her numerous points of support.

The CDU-CSU currently has a 10-point lead over the Greens, placing their candidate Armin Laschet in pole position to succeed Merkel as Germany’s next chancellor after she steps down this year.

At the event in Hildesheim, Rosa Wagner Kroeger, a Greens member in her 50s, expressed optimism that the party might turn the trend.

“Annalena Baerbock is a formidable opponent – she is quite intelligent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.