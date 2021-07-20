After ‘men invaded the party,’ a drunken mother crashed her car.

Because of a ‘violent’ occurrence at a party, a mother stated she got in her car after drinking vodka and martinis.

After hearing a ‘boom’ on Inman Avenue in St Helens, neighbors discovered Patricia Whitehead had smashed into a parked car.

Residents went to investigate and saw the mother driving a red Kia Picanto while her 13-year-old daughter sat in the passenger seat “sobbing.”

She was more than four times the legal limit and was detained for driving under the influence.

Her attorney told Liverpool Magistrates’ Court today that the 50-year-old got behind the wheel after drinking vodka and martinis because she was “unsettled” by a “act of violence” in which she was “essentially the victim.”

Neighbors phoned police at 11.45 p.m. on March 21 this year after the mother told them she had been drinking that evening, according to prosecutor Andy Page.

She failed a breath test and told police she had been at a family member’s house where she had consumed “four single vodkas” and “three or four handmade martinis.”

“Two males came into the house, (and) she tried to force them out,” she informed authorities.

Whitehead claimed she “had no recollection of getting the car key out of her backpack” and “just remembered when her head impacted the steering wheel.”

She informed officers she takes medication for high blood pressure and anxiety, according to Mr Page.

She also stated that she had just eaten onion rings all day.

Whitehead, of Mount Pleasant Avenue in St Helens, has no prior convictions, according to the court.

Defending attorney Paul Kilty claimed she cooperated with the probation agency and accepted the incident on her first court appearance.

He claimed she had “gone to the occasion with no intention of driving home,” but that the incident had left her “uneasy.”

Mr Kilty said he saw “some CCTV footage of individuals kicking the door down” and that the matter had been reported to the police.

He continued, Whitehead was well aware that it was not a “suitable reason,” but “much more terrible conditions” may have existed.

Whitehead admitted to one count of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

According to the accusation, the mother returned 92.