After men ‘asked for a photo’ in the park, a dog owner issues a warning.

After two strangers attempted to abduct her dogs, a woman issued a warning to other pet owners.

Two males approached the woman as she was walking home from Garston Park, she said.

“I’m not sure where they came from, but they appeared in front of me,” she continued.

“One requested if the other may take a picture with my dogs, and he extended his hand to take the lead. ‘You can snap a picture, but I’m not letting them go,’ I said as I walked away.

“They said something to each other that I didn’t understand at this time and swiftly went away.

“They were wearing shorts, and one of them was wearing white wellies with patterns on them. They looked completely out of place, but they sounded great.

“I have no doubt that if I had gave them the lead, they would have seized my dogs. Just be cautious if you’re there by yourself with your dogs.”

It follows similar incidences reported recently, including one in Elleray Park, Wallasey, where a lady claimed she was followed by a guy who showed “too much interest in her dog.”

