After meeting with the 1/6 Panel, ‘Stop the Steal’ organizer Ali Alexander was served with a civil suit.

Ali Alexander, one of the organizers of the “Stop the Steal” event on January 6, has been served with a civil complaint after appearing with a congressional committee on January 6 to give a deposition.

A man was seen on video attempting to serve Alexander and his lawyers with a summons to a civil suit on Thursday evening. The video appears to have been taken shortly after Alexander’s deposition before the committee.

Alexander and his lawyers refuse to accept the papers in the video. The server, on the other hand, follows the men to their ride-share car. The papers are subsequently placed inside the car, and he proclaims that they have been properly served. The specifics of the legal suit remained unknown.

Ali Alexander, the organizer, was served with a civil complaint on January 6th. According to CNN, Alexander appeared for his deposition with his lawyer Joseph McBride and conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl. He also offered members of the press a copy of his prepared opening statement to the committee.

His statement read, “I had nothing to do with any violence or lawbreaking that occurred on January 6.” “I had no input towards the planning.” I had no involvement in the planning. I was also uninvolved in the execution. Any claim to the contrary is demonstrably wrong.” He said that footage from the Capitol riots on January 6 showed members of the “Stop the Steal” demonstration attempting to prevent people from becoming violent or entering the Capitol building.

“I moved from enjoying the American Dream to living an American Nightmare,” Alexander continued, “where my skin color, birth name, party affiliation, ability to earn a living, belief in Christ as King, and concerns about election irregularities have all been weaponized against me.” “However, I can promise you that I have nothing to hide because I have committed no wrongdoing.” Before entering the building to give his deposition, Alexander stated that he intended to comply, but that if he felt unable to do so, he would exercise his constitutional rights.

Before entering the closed-door deposition hearing, Alexander said, "We've got loads of evidence for them." "We've handed up thousands of records and hundreds of pages to the committee."