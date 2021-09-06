After meeting with Jurgen Klopp, Alberto Moreno makes a surprising contract demand.

Alberto Moreno has claimed that he rejected down a new five-year contract deal from Liverpool before joining Villarreal in 2019.

Prior to his departure two years ago, the Spanish left-back had a checkered career at Anfield, falling out of favor towards the end of his time with the Reds.

Moreno appeared in 41 games in all competitions during his first season at the club in 2014/15, followed by another 50 the following season, although his appearances dwindled after a series of underwhelming defensive performances.

The full-Europa back’s League final defeat to Sevilla in May 2016 was a night to forget for him, and he was replaced at left-back by James Milner for the 2016/17 season.

Moreno’s time at Anfield came to an end with the arrival of Andy Robertson in 2017, a moment of his career that the Spaniard has now opened up on.

When asked about his time at Liverpool, the former Red confessed that an injury he suffered during a solid run of form during the 2017/18 season cleared the way for Robertson to establish himself as the first choice at left-back.

“They were great years, yet strange things happened and I had horrible luck on occasion.

“I played every game for the first two years, but in the third year, the manager moved James Milner to left-back. That year, I didn’t play at all, and it wasn’t easy,” he remarked.

“I told Jurgen Klopp about my circumstances after that, and he told me he was counting on me. I had a fantastic pre-season and was a regular starter in the Premier League, appearing in every game in the league as well as the Champions League.

“In fact, Lopetegui called me and I returned to the Spain team, but I had bad luck and damaged my ankle in the final game of the Champions League group stage.”

“My substitute, Robertson, was brought in by the coach. And the truth is that he did exceptionally well and won the championship.

“In reality, Klopp, with whom I have a great relationship and who is always smiling, told me, ‘Alberto, I trust you, but I can’t take [Robertson] off now.’

Moreno. “The summary has come to an end.”