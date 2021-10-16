After meeting a woman who wanted to die, a man felt “helpless.”

After meeting a woman who planned to kill herself on a night out, a man felt sad and helpless.

When Joshua Sanderson Kirk, 29, encountered the woman, who was intoxicated and vulnerable after being ejected out of a party three or four years ago, he was volunteering with a street safety squad in Manchester’s pride scene.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in Liverpool’s student barrister told The Washington Newsday: “She’d decided to terminate her life on Canal Street.

She believed that the only option she had was to commit suicide.

“And she’d chosen Canal Street as the location to do it because she felt comfortable there. That was something that struck me as particularly essential, in that these safe zones are extremely crucial.

“As far as I’m aware, happily, the police and ambulance arrived, and she was transported and given the assistance she need.

“However, that reinforced to me the importance of safe spaces for LGBT communities, as well as other communities, and how important it is to know that hate crime will not occur, that you will be safe and among your peers, and that you can explore your sexuality and gender identity in a safe environment.”

However, hate crimes do occur in communities that are intended to be welcoming to LGBT+ persons.

Several homophobic incidents occurred in and around ‘gay town,’ also known as the Pride Quarter, in Liverpool this summer.

On Thursday, July 1, a man shoved LIPA student Kolade Ladipo, 21, and grabbed his hair after calling Kolade’s companion a homophobic insult while they were walking down Victoria Street.

During an attack that left their faces bleeding in the same region of the city center in May, a woman, her lover, and her sister were called homophobic slurs and threatened with rape and murder.

After his arrest, Joshua, a native of Lytham near Blackpool, joined the street safety team to prevent hate crime.