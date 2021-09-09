After McDonald’s denied her 2-year-old daughter access to the restroom, her mother became enraged.

After staff refused to let her two-year-old daughter use the restroom, a mother has vowed to never return to a McDonald’s location.

On Saturday (August 4), Bernie Henderson, 36, was turned away from the Grimsby location because she was not a paying client.

Vaida Mae-Dale, her 2-year-old daughter, is still potty training and has no control over when she needs to go.

According to Grimsby Live, the 36-year-old is “fuming” and “livid” over McDonald’s refusal, and believes it is unethical to turn away youngsters who need to use the restroom.

“It was really awful,” Bernie remarked.

“I’ve been potty training Vaida for quite some time, but I can’t control where and when she needs to go.

“After using the restrooms in town, we went to the vape shop on Victoria Street. They suggested I cross the street and use the McDonald’s restroom when I stated that I needed to get my daughter to the restroom.

“We followed their suggestion and crossed the street to McDonald’s. Someone working there stopped me after only two steps and asked if we needed any assistance.

“When I asked if I could borrow the toilet for my daughter, she simply told me that it was exclusively for customers to use.

“In the end, I had to drive my two-year-old daughter across town just to use the restroom.

“I understand why you might turn away some elderly individuals because you don’t want them to cause problems, but not a small child.”

Bernie has been contacted by the branch manager, who apologized for the events on Saturday.

“We are sad to hear about this lady’s experience,” a McDonald’s spokeswoman stated.

“As soon as the restaurant manager was made aware of the incident, he apologized, and the restaurant crew was informed of our expectations for how they should handle similar requests in the future.”