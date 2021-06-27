After Matt Hancock’s departure, Sajid Javid was hailed as a “honored” new Health Secretary.

Following Matt Hancock’s resignation amid tremendous pressure for breaking social-distancing guidelines by kissing an aide, Sajid Javid said he was “proud” to be selected to be Health Secretary.

Mr Hancock resigned on Saturday evening, and Mr Javid, the former chancellor and home secretary, was promoted to the senior position just 90 minutes later.

It happened a day after video footage of Mr Hancock kissing an aide in his ministerial office in violation of coronavirus regulations surfaced.

Last month, images and video showed Mr Hancock hugging assistant Gina Coladangelo, and Conservative MPs said their inboxes had been flooded with complaints akin to Dominic Cummings’ infamous excursion to Barnard Castle during a nationwide lockdown.

“The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded effort that is getting us out of this crisis,” Mr Hancock wrote in a letter to the Prime Minister.

“We owe it to the people who have given so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have failed them down, as I have done by violating the guidance,” he said.

“I realize the great sacrifices that everyone in this country has made, you have made,” Mr Hancock said in a video uploaded on Twitter. And those of us who establish the rules must follow them, which is why I have to resign.”

Mrs Coladangelo would also be leaving her DHSC role, according to the BBC, The Sunday Mirror, and The Sunday Telegraph, but the department had not verified this as of Saturday night.

Mr Javid’s nomination, on the other hand, signified a return to the pinnacle of politics after a dramatic exit from the Cabinet 16 months ago.

He resigned after being advised that if he wanted to keep his job, he needed to fire all of his advisers. He had just been chancellor for six months and was less than a month away from delivering his maiden Budget.

His departure occurred in February of last year. (This is a brief piece.)