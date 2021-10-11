After massive protests, Poland’s Prime Minister labels ‘Polexit’ a “fake news” day.

According to the Associated Press, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Monday that fears of a “Polexit,” or probable exit from the European Union, are “false news.” His remarks come a day after widespread protests against a government strategy that critics said could lead to Poland’s expulsion from the EU.

The protests began after a high court declared that the Polish Constitution had jurisdiction over EU law, in a dispute sparked by Morawiecki’s challenge of the bloc’s legislative dominance over member nations. According to the Associated Press, Morawiecki moved to Twitter to dismiss reports of Poland quitting the EU as a “destructive lie” and asserted that all of the country’s EU-mandated commitments “remain in force.”

Morawiecki tweeted Monday that the “Union is too important a Community to be pushed into the domain of fairy tales.” “It is a place of mutual benefits for all Union nations, but it is also a place of significant problems.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Poland’s right-wing government has regularly clashed with the EU over its policies, primarily in the judicial sector, and maintains that the 27-nation union requires changes.

Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the head of Poland’s prominent Roman Catholic Episcopate, said on Vatican Radio in Rome that “we all want to stay in Europe” and that “no sane person wants to leave it.”

Authorities in Warsaw estimated that up to 100,000 people took part in Sunday’s protests. Many other cities organized protests as well.

Four people were detained, according to Warsaw police, including Morawiecki’s nephew, who claims a police officer kicked him in the head when he was being detained.

Sylwester Marczak, a Warsaw police spokesman, confirmed Franek Broda’s temporary custody with handcuffs, but did not address complaints of police abuse. Broda, a government critic and LGBT rights campaigner, is 18 years old.

During the protest and following march to the offices of Poland’s ruling right-wing nationalist Law and Justice party, a few dozen people were fined for burning flares and impeding traffic.

Critics and opposition parties argue that the constitutional court’s decision, which includes many government loyalists, can be interpreted as a rejection of EU ideals and may lead to sanctions. This is a condensed version of the information.