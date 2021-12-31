After marrying into a ‘posh’ family, a woman was informed she talks ‘wrongly.’

If we were all the same, life would be very boring, and our uniqueness should be embraced.

One woman, on the other hand, claims that her in-laws look down on her because she isn’t as “posh” as they are.

Her husband’s brothers have all been “kind” to her since she married into the family.

His family’s women, on the other hand, are fond of reminding her that she is “wrong.”

“Posh people [of Mumsnet], help me!” the woman said on Mumsnet, asking for assistance.

I married into a well-to-do family. Not a luxury school, but a public one. My husband and his brothers are all wonderful people, but his sister, mother, and sister-in-law definitely have a negative attitude toward me.” The woman admitted that she “knows she shouldn’t care” and that it’s “their problem,” but that she “feels so ashamed” in their presence.

Her post went on to add: “My sister-in-law, in particular, will never correct me, but will frequently remark things like, “I could never do X, it’s so trashy, or common,” despite the fact that I do it.

“I recently discovered that I pronounce garage incorrectly.

“They usually dress similarly wherever we go, and I always get it ‘wrong.’

“Of course, the easiest advise is to not give a damn, but any advice from posh [Mumsnet users] would be greatly appreciated.”

“They are extremely ‘people like us,’ and I feel like an outsider,” she said in a follow-up post.

A number of forum users advised the woman against changing herself to please her in-laws.

One person stated: “It’s not about ‘not caring’ if you’re doing something incorrectly; it’s about having the confidence to say/believe you’re doing it correctly.

“If you try to second-guess and imitate their method, you’ll never win.”

Another person stated: “They are impolite and obnoxious. They, not you, are the ones who need to change their ways.” A third has been added: “Please don’t try to fit in with these folks by changing who you are. The expectations they have for you will be impossible to meet. They sound terrible.” “People communicate in all kinds of ways, a Yorkshire accent (or a Geordie accent, or a Cumbrian accent, or a Derbyshire accent) doesn’t make you any better or worse than the,” one woman conceded, adding that she “does have decent grammar.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”