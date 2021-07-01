After Marco Silva’s return to English football, Everton fans all say the same thing.

Following the departure of Scott Parker earlier this week, former Everton manager Marco Silva has been named as Fulham’s next manager.

Since Everton dismissed him in December 2019, the former Blues coach has been out of management.

Silva managed Goodison for 60 games, although the club’s fortunes sank towards the conclusion of his tenure, but supporters still remember him warmly.

Everton fans reacted to the Portuguese manager’s return to English football, albeit in the second tier, on social media.

Silva first came to England to keep Hull City in the Premier League during the 2016/17 season, however despite failing to keep the Tigers in the Premier League, he continued to impress with his style of play and subsequently won a move to Watford.

He really made his impact in English football at Watford, when he teamed up with current Everton sensation Richarlison and helped the Hornets start the 2017/18 season off on the right foot.

However, an offer from Everton in early October appeared to upset the apple-cart at Watford, with Silva’s head swayed by the Blues, resulting in Watford firing him in February 2018 after a dismal run of form.

Silva averaged 1.38 points per game during his time at Goodison Park, but has been unemployed since the two sides parted ways in late 2019.