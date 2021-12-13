After Manchester United’s UEFA error, Liverpool were unable to face Villarreal in the Champions League redraw.

Liverpool fans have been perplexed as to why their team was not drawn against Villarreal in the redraw of the Champions League last-16.

The Reds were were paired with Red Bull Salzburg in the original draw on Monday morning, but UEFA later canceled the fixture and the draw.

That decision was made after the governing committee failed to include Manchester United as one of the teams that may face Atletico Madrid.

This sparked doubts about the draw’s authenticity, prompting Atletico to respond with a message on their Twitter account.

Following that remark, UEFA confirmed that the draw will be held again, with the initial one held in the morning being canceled.

During the second draw, though, Liverpool fans wondered why their team couldn’t meet Villarreal in the last-16.

However, the Reds were unable to meet the La Liga side since Juve were unable to draw Inter, and Inter were unable to play Real Madrid because they had already met them in the group stages.

Inter, who were eventually matched with the Reds, were not permitted to play Juventus due to UEFA rules prohibiting clubs from the same league from playing each other.

As a result, Villarreal could only be drawn against Juventus in the draw, while Liverpool could not be matched against Unai Emery’s team.

The first-leg matches will be held on February 15/16 and February 22/23, with the second-leg matches taking place on March 8/9 and March 15/16.

Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg

Manchester City against Sporting Lisbon

Ajax against Benfica

Lille against Chelsea

Atletico Manchester United vs. Real Madrid Juventus vs Villarreal Liverpool against Inter Milan Real Madrid vs. PSG