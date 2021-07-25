After Manchester United’s transfer, Jadon Sancho sends a message to Erling Haaland, who has been linked with Liverpool.

After joining Manchester United, Jadon Sancho delivered an intriguing message to Liverpool-linked Erling Haaland.

Sancho was purchased by United for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, leaving Haaland at the Bundesliga club.

In recent months, Haaland has been linked with a move to Liverpool, as well as most of Europe’s top teams, however FSG is unlikely to approve a large-scale transfer for the Norwegian.

Chelsea is another club rumored to be interested, with reports in the last month claiming that Dortmund had already turned down approaches for the Norway international.

The 21-year-old only joined Dortmund in January of last year, but during Sancho’s time at Signal Iduna Park, he soon became friends with him.

Haaland wished his mate well on social media once it was reported that Sancho had joined Man United. After that, Sancho sent an unusual message.

“Best of luck on your future adventure, bro,” Haaland wrote. “We had a lot of fun together! I can’t wait to see you light up the stage!”

“A bond like no other, we will soon meet again brother,” Sancho replied to the message. Take care, and best of luck to you as well.”

Despite a £70 million release clause coming into effect next summer, Dortmund remain adamant that Haaland will not be sold this summer. This will undoubtedly alert potential buyers.

Despite Liverpool fans’ desire to see Donyell Malen at Anfield next year, the Bundesliga club is close to finalizing the signing of the Dutchman from PSV Eindhoven as a replacement for Sancho.