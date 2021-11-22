After Manchester United’s surprising decision, Ibrahima Konate breaks the quiet on Liverpool’s game time.

Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool career gets off to a promising start this season.

Only four times has the £36 million centre-back appeared in the Reds’ 18 games this season.

Those within the club will refer to the fact that Konate signed a five-year contract over the summer, and Jurgen Klopp will argue that the 22-year-lack old’s of involvement isn’t a terrible thing in the great scheme of things.

Last season, Klopp’s defensive choices were stretched to the limit, prompting him to select 20 different centre-back pairs as a result, but this season has been a different story.

Since his comeback in the summer, Joel Matip has had one of his most productive and injury-free times in a Liverpool shirt, while Virgil van Dijk has not broken down since his own return from anterior cruciate ligament surgery last year.

Joe Gomez is currently out with a calf injury, but Konate hasn’t played since October 30, when he started alongside Van Dijk in a 2-2 tie with Brighton.

Konate has yet to play a minute in games against Atletico Madrid, West Ham United, or Saturday’s emphatic demolition of Arsenal.

That may come as a surprise to some considering Konate contributed to a clean sheet in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United on October 24, but the player himself acknowledges the fierce fight for spots.

“Everything went incredibly well for everyone in that game against Manchester United, and it was a collective effort that allowed us to perform well as individuals and earn a pretty fantastic result,” he explains.

“I’m not going to claim I anticipated [starting more]. There is a lot of competition for spots in this position at the club, so you can’t afford to take it for granted.

“You must continue to work hard because I have accomplished very little thus far.

“[Do I have concerns about a lack of game time]? No. Perhaps a smidgeon of trepidation. But, to be honest, it’s always been like that since I started playing football.

“Wherever I’ve gone, whether it’s at Paris FC, the Sochaux Academy, or Leipzig,” he says.

