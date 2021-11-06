After Manchester United’s latest defeat, every word Keane, Souness, and Richards said in an enthralling conversation.

After Manchester United’s defeat to Manchester City, Graeme Souness, Roy Keane, and Micah Richards were part of a heated discussion about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

The Reds’ fierce North West rivals visited Old Trafford for the first time since Liverpool’s 5-0 victory last month, as Pep Guardiola’s side were well outplayed in the Manchester Derby.

Following Eric Bailly’s earlier own goal, Bernardo Silva gave City a 2-0 lead on the stroke of halftime, before cruising to victory in the second half.

After his team’s defeat to Liverpool, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came under severe scrutiny, and the nature of his team’s performance on Saturday revived the argument over whether he is the appropriate man for the position.

In the Sky Sports studio, Souness, former United captain Kevin Keane, and ex-City defender Richards provided their assessments of the match…

[City] were enthralling from the start. Everything: the movement, the passing, the press. The game against Palace was sloppy, and it was a little sloppy today, but they’re amazing to watch when they’re on. They’re dominant, they all know how to play, and they’re doing it against their opponents.” “It felt like it was worse [than the Liverpool game].” They were content to hold possession of the ball and toy with United. So dreadful. Everything is different in terms of class, decision-making, and so on. It was a battle of the sexes. United are in such bad form that it’s hard to believe.

“Foden stated that it is a difficult site to visit. It’s not the case. Everton, Aston Villa, and Liverpool can all attest to this. Teams are having a good time. I know the away record has been terrific in recent years, but it’s what you do at home that determines whether or not you win championships. The score at halftime ruined United’s home form and performance; they needed to go into halftime 1-0 and regroup.

"United is such a bad team. McTominay and Fred aren't up to the task. It was extremely convenient for the city. Foden is being questioned there. After a derby, in my opinion, you should be completely exhausted."