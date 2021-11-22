After Manchester United’s final humiliation under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Watford forward makes a claim for Liverpool.

Liverpool has been told how they contributed to Manchester United’s defeat against Watford, which resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal.

On Saturday, the Hornets defeated United 4-1 in the Premier League, putting the Red Devils eight points behind Liverpool after their win over Arsenal.

Immediately following the final whistle at Vicarage Road, talk arose as to whether Solskjaer would be fired as Manchester United manager.

Then, less than 24 hours later, the news that Solskjaer had been relieved of his duties at Old Trafford was confirmed.

Josh King, the Watford striker who scored the game’s first goal against Manchester United, has revealed how Liverpool helped his team win on Saturday.

“I thought [the victory]was well-deserved.” “We knew we had to get off to a fast start,” King told Watford’s official website.

“The manager showed us a lot of films from the Liverpool game to show us how they pressed their back line before the game. That’s something we performed really well today.

“In terms of pushing, I think [the]first half was better than the second half, but they attempted to go for it at the end, and we punished them with two goals.”

The triumph King was alluding to was Liverpool’s historic 5-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford last month, which put pressure on Solskjaer.

Liverpool led 4-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah, who scored his hat-trick early in the second half.