After Manchester United’s £114 million decision, Liverpool was reminded of Sir Alex Ferguson’s warning.

“Attack wins games, defense wins championships.”

In recent seasons, one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most famous quips has been proven accurate in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s team were left cursing the loss of star centre-back Aymeric Laporte after the Spaniard suffered a catastrophic knee injury in August as Liverpool raced to the Premier League title in 2019/20, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed Man City.

As a result of being limited to 15 Premier League appearances that season, City had already fallen 13 points behind Liverpool, despite having played two more matches, when the centre-back returned against Sheffield United in January, the damage had already been done and the title race effectively won.

Last season, however, the shoe was on the other foot, as Liverpool’s title defense was decimated by defensive problems of their own.

Liverpool lineups following Manchester United’s decisions on Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino.

The Reds lost Virgil van Dijk for the season after he sustained an ACL injury against Everton in October, only six games into the season, as Guardiola bought Ruben Dias for £61.2 million to bolster his centre-back options, with the Portuguese flourishing alongside a rejuvenated John Stones.

The loss of the talismanic Dutchman was bad enough, but when Joe Gomez suffered a season-ending injury the following month, Jurgen Klopp’s season was over.

Joel Matip was subsequently forced to play alongside teenagers Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, as well as bring in emergency acquisitions Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, as Liverpool were forced to settle for a top-four finish as City surged to the crown.

The fact that Dias won both the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season honours only served to emphasize how crucial the defensive situations of Man City and Liverpool were in the previous two title contests.

Now, as the 2021/22 season approaches, Klopp has reacted by reinforcing his defensive options with the £36 million addition of Ibrahima Konate, ensuring his side does not repeat last season’s defensive woes.

Of course, the German is no stranger to lavish spending. “The summary has come to an end.”