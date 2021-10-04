After Man City’s draw, Liverpool players say the same thing.

Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller as the two title contenders went head to head in one of the season’s most fascinating meetings.

Mohamed Salah side-stepped City fullback Joao Cancelo out on the touchline and unleashed Sadio Mane, who raced through and scored clinically.

As Gabriel Jesus cut in from the right, Phil Foden equalized with an angled shot at the completion of a crossfield move.

Salah then displayed individual brilliance by turning City’s defense inside out and finished with an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many games.

To their credit, the visitors fought back, and when De Bruyne was left unmarked in the penalty box one too many times, he converted left-footed from Foden’s cut-back, his strike deflecting in off Joel Matip as the game ended 2-2.

And, as a sign of their desire for the season, a number of players have expressed their regret at not getting all three points, saying it was “not the outcome we wanted.”

Jordan Henderson commented on Instagram, “Not the result we wanted, but we take the point and move on.” Once again, there’s a buzz at Anfield!”

“Not the result we expected, but the boys put up a fantastic fight!” Andy Robertson wrote. “I’ll see you after the international reds,” says the narrator.

“Not the result we expected, but a fantastic match from everyone,” Fabinho wrote. Thank you very much, Anfield!”

Other players also sent out statements along the same lines.

“Disappointing not to earn the three points after an incredible worldie from Mo,” James Milner commented. However, our performance didn’t exactly match the mood. #ynwa we’ll keep working.”

“We really wanted to win this one, but we’re still in it,” Mo Salah wrote. We’re going for the championship, and we’ve got what it takes.”

“Tough game today,” wrote Curtis Jones. Even so, I managed to score a point! When we get back, we’ll have work to do. “I’ll catch up with you after the internationals.”

"Missed opportunity today, difficult game for both sides," Virgil van Dijk commented. We're going to go on, and we'll see you all later."