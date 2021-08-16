After Man City’s defeat, Liverpool fans make a point to Kostas Tsimikas.

After Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool fans were all shouting the same thing.

Heung-min As the Premier League champions’ hoodoo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium continued, Son’s second-half strike proved the difference, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s team securing three points in his first match as manager.

Fans mocked City defender Benjamin Mendy’s performance, bringing comparisons to Greece international Kostas Tsimikas, who made an impressive first league start in the 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Tsimikas was given the chance to start for the Reds after Andy Robertson’s ankle injury in the penultimate friendly of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

He cost Liverpool roughly £11.75 million, a fraction of Pep Guardiola’s £50 million asking price for the Frenchman.

And the 27-year-old was tasked with neutralizing Lucas Moura and Son’s threat, but he struggled to have an impact on the game, losing as many as 10 duels and being substituted by Oleksander Zinchenko with 13 minutes remaining.

As a result of his performance, Reds fans began to draw parallels and hold Liverpool’s “Greek Scouser” in higher regard.

In Norfolk, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah helped Jurgen Klopp’s team to a three-point victory over the Canaries.

“Kostas did a fantastic job,” remarked the German, who was blown away by the 25-year-performance. old’s

“Then someone pulled the plug, which is normal because he played a fantastic game.”

After sustaining ankle ligament damage, Robertson will be out until at least September, but Klopp would not rule out a return after the international break.