After making threats in the street, a 28-year-old man died.

After making threats in the street outside his home, a young man who was “the life and soul of any party” took his own life.

Jordan Raymond Usher, 28, was found unresponsive at his house on Kirk Street in Litherland on September 29, 2020, according to an inquest held today.

He also had ribs that were shattered.

A mother who is grieving wants you to witness video of her daughter being assaulted.

Merseyside Police were contacted by a woman who was concerned about a “drunk man making threats on the street.”

At around 2.45 a.m., officers and paramedics arrived at Jordan’s residence, and he was rushed to Aintree University Hospital.

Medical studies revealed a bleak prognosis after two days in intensive care.

Jordan died on October 4, 2020, at 1.39 p.m. in a hospital.

Police confirmed that there were no unusual circumstances or evidence of third-party participation, and that the medical cause of death was hanging, according to a post mortem examination.

Jordan’s ex-girlfriend eventually admitted to authorities that she was the one who made the initial phone call.

Jordan had a “history of mental health concerns” and had previously attempted suicide, according to senior coroner Julie Goulding, who read the evidence aloud.

Ms. Goulding came to the conclusion that she had committed suicide.

Jordan has received tributes on Facebook.

“You’ll be truly missed, my brother from another mother,” one user said. You were a true legend, bro, and you made all of our nights out the finest. “Brother, shine brightly up there.”

“One of the excellent ones, life and soul of any party or night out,” wrote another.

“We love you so much, memories will live forever, we’ll miss your giggles and seeing your beautiful face,” added another.