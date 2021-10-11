After making the same argument as Jurgen Klopp, Jamie Carragher agrees with Thibaut Courtois.

The number of games in the football calendar has been agreed upon by Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher and former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium goalkeeper was commenting after his country lost 2-1 to Italy in a Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday night, describing the match as “simply a money game” for UEFA.

“Brilliant interview @thibautcourtois,” Carragher tweeted, echoing the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s sentiments. Everything he says is correct, especially about tournament third-place play-offs, which are a complete waste of time.” Courtois also slammed UEFA for establishing the Europa Conference League, as well as Arsene Wenger’s FIFA proposal to play international tournaments every year, claiming that this would lead to more injuries.

“They can be enraged that other teams want to join the Super League, but they don’t care about the players; they only worry about their wallets,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s unfortunate that players aren’t discussed. When will we get a break from hearing about a European Championship and a World Cup every year? Never.” “We are not machines!” “It’s just more games and less rest for us, and no one seems to care,” the 29-year-old continued.

“We have a World Cup in November next year, and we have to play until the end of June again.” We are going to get hurt! Nobody gives a damn about the players any longer.

“Three weeks off is insufficient for players to be able to compete at the best level for a full year.” It will always be the same if we never say anything.” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will appreciate Courtois’ thoughts, since he has been vocal about the need for stronger player protection.

The German coach spoke out against a new refereeing rule earlier this season that allowed more challenges to go unpunished.

The 54-year-old, on the other hand, is more familiar with rigorous club schedules than most managers, having faced two games in two days, on two continents, in 2019.

The Reds were forced to play Aston Villa in a Carabao Cup quarter-final on the same day as their Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey in Qatar, and Klopp was candid about the predicament. “The summary has come to an end.”