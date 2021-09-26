After making his Premier League debut for Everton against Norwich City, Lewis Dobbin delivers a seven-word message.

Lewis Dobbin, an Everton youngster, took to social media after making his Premier League debut against Norwich City on Saturday.

Andros Townsend’s penalty in the first half was followed by Abdoulaye Doucoure’s score in the second half to give the Blues all three points at Goodison Park.

However, with minutes remaining in the game, Blues manager Rafa Benitez gave 18-year-old Dobbin his Premier League debut, replacing Alex Iwobi.

On Saturday night, he remarked on Twitter, “Wow.” I feel truly privileged to have made my Premier League debut, something I’ve aspired to since I first began playing football.

“A fantastic result and atmosphere, and I can’t express my gratitude to the supporters enough for their support. This is only the beginning.”

The Blues youngster then responded to a clip of him coming off the bench on social media with another message for Everton fans on Sunday evening.

“Even amazing than I imagined it,” he wrote.

“I am glad to see Anthony Gordon around, since he is a young player, but also Dobbin,” Benitez remarked of Dobbin’s debut.

“When he trains with us, he demonstrates a strong passion and devotion. These players must be noticed.

“There are instances when you have a guy in a training session and you don’t appreciate anything; perhaps he doesn’t have anything or doesn’t have the desire.

“Dobbin is one of those people who you notice when he’s training.”