After making a significant profit trading Bitcoin, a teen boy was allegedly kidnapped for ransom.

In May, a 14-year-old child was abducted after posting on social media that he had gained a lot of money selling bitcoin.

According to The Guardian, a court stated on Monday that the two were most likely related.

A team of kidnappers confronted the boy outside a takeout restaurant in Bradford, England. His name has not been given to the public. One of the kidnappers allegedly put his palm over the boy’s mouth and forced him into their vehicle, according to the court. Muhammed Khubaib, 22, the vehicle’s owner, hit the boy in the face with a sand-filled glove while seated in the back between two others.

Prosecutor Laura McBride said the youngster was then told to phone his mother and demand she pay a £10,000 ($13,738) ransom “or her son wouldn’t be returning home.” Khubaib and the other kidnappers released the boy to his family after negotiating a £900 (about $1,236) ransom instead.

The event was then reported to the police, and Khubaib was apprehended a few days later. The kidnappers’ three accomplices have yet to be located or prosecuted.

When Khubaib was arrested in May, he pled guilty to counts of kidnapping and blackmail. He was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday.

Judge Richard Mansell remarked during the sentencing that he considered the youngster had been “obviously targeted” because of statements he had made on social media about bitcoin trading. These comments, according to Mansell, showed that the adolescent had earned “a reasonable sum of money” from the popular cryptocurrency.

After the sentencing, Detective Constable Paul Maxwell told The Guardian, "We applaud the penalty that has been delivered down to Khubaib today in court." "In May, he pleaded guilty to both counts against him. Khubaib tried to take advantage of the victim, a young teenager, who was vulnerable to criminal exploitation. The victim and the victim's mother were both traumatized by the occurrence, but happily they were not wounded and have received assistance and support from the police and other authorities."