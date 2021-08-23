After making a remark about a youngster, a man assaulted the ‘paedophile’ with a table leg.

An alleged paedophile was taped onto a chair and battered with a metal table leg by a vigilante attacker from Liverpool.

Barry Jones shared a photo of the 65-year-old victim’s damaged face on social media with the word NONCE superimposed over it and a tag stating he looked like The Elephant Man.

He held the scared man captive for nine hours, breaking his wrist and breaking both of his eye sockets. He made him promise not to contact the cops, but he was in so much pain that as soon as he was free, he dialed an ambulance.

The victim and two other women had gone to a party at a Torquay flat. They were given crack cocaine by a 15-year-old child, and Jones believed the man had made a sexual remark about the teen.

It provoked an outburst of violence in which he hit him in the face, dragged him bleeding to the living room, and bound him to a chair with gaffer tape.

Jones told him, “You’re my captive for the night,” and threatened to scorch him with boiling water and sugar if he didn’t comply.

He pushed a wardrobe against the door to barricade the victim into the room once he was freed from the chair. He made him smoke crack and dragged him into the shower, fully clothed, to wash the blood away.

He emailed photos of the man’s battered face to his ex-girlfriend and other social media connections, along with the comment “I just smashed a paedophile.”

Jones, 28, of Wykes Road, Exeter, admitted causing grievous bodily injury with intent and was sentenced to four years and four months in prison at Exeter Crown Court by Recorder Mr Malcolm Galloway.

“It must have been awful for the victim to be taped onto a chair and told he was a hostage,” he said. You joked about his appearing like the Elephant Man after sending a photo of his huge face.

“Because of the length of time, there is a significant level of culpability.”

