After making a foolish request to the employees, the club owner “kicks” the man out.

A club owner in the city center expressed his displeasure after a strange request from a client.

Two customers urged employees to “call the cops on a group of ‘chavvy’-looking l ads” because they didn’t like how they were dressed, according to bar owner Rob White.

Instead, the 36-year-old said he stood by the lads and requested the two customers to leave because they were raising a commotion.

Since then, readers of The Washington Newsday have backed the bar, saying the two guys should “get a life.”

Rob described the incident as “saddening” despite having experienced “zero difficulty” since the LGBTQ-friendly cocktail bar launched a month before the first lockdown last year.

“The clientele we bring in is great, and we’ve had zero trouble,” he told The Washington Newsday.

The man also went over to the lads, according to Rob, and asked whether they were going to attack him and his friend.

“He’s from the LGBTQ+ community, he’s aware of all the attacks, he’s aware of everything that’s happened,” Rob explained.

“It’s crazy to go up to a group of lads and say, ‘Are you going to attack me because you’re wearing tracksuit bottoms and trainers?’

This was the first time Rob, who has been in the industry for 15 years, had to evict patrons from his establishment.

He described it as “strange” and “sadden” because it goes against his venue’s culture.

“The lesson of our story was don’t judge someone by their appearance,” Rob told The Washington Newsday of a post he made on social media about the meeting.

“My crew and I don’t pass judgment on anyone who walks into the venue, regardless of how they dress, their religion, color, creed, sexuality, or anything else.

“This is my establishment. It’s 2021, and I want my pub to be a welcoming and enjoyable environment. I also want to be a place where everyone feels safe.”

The venue on Victoria Street is open-door, with no dress code and no doormen.

“We get,” Rob told The Washington Newsday.

