After making 17 “drunk” 999 calls, a man was detained.

On Saturday evening, Cheshire Police were forced to block a number after getting 14 straight 999 calls from a man who was inebriated.

The police department subsequently received three additional similar calls from a different number, in which the caller alleged two fights and a theft.

An ambulance was dispatched to one house as a result of the call.

A man was then detained on charges of making harassing phone calls.

In a series of tweets, Cheshire Police have given details regarding the incident. “A inebriated man contacted our emergency 999 number 14 times at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25,” they stated.

“We had no choice except to block the number after the tenth call.”

“However, he then proceeded to call 999 three more times from a different phone, claiming a theft and two fights, one of which resulted in an ambulance being dispatched to the scene.”

“At 10 p.m., we apprehended a man for allegedly abusing the 999 system.”