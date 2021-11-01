After lying about her mother’s will, a greedy nan defrauded the hospice of £20,000.

A grandmother disobeyed her mother’s final wish to leave money to the hospice where she was cared for in her final months.

Deborah Nilsson, who used some of the funds for house upgrades and a family vacation, may now have to sell her property in order to repay the loan.

The 52-year-old was arrested earlier this year and returned to court on Friday for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

Nilsson was hauled before Liverpool Crown Court from jail, but she is set to be released today under a home detention curfew despite having barely served 16 weeks of her 18-month term behind bars.

Prosecutor Henry Riding said it had been accepted in an out-of-court settlement that Nilsson, of Evelyn Street, St Helens, had profited £20,643 by her dishonest behavior.

It was also agreed that she possesses £61,699 in realisable assets, the most of which are the equity in her property and a few thousand pounds in cash.

The judge, Recorder Richard Leiper QC, granted the prosecution’s plea for a £20,643 confiscation order, but it was ringfenced as compensation to be handed to the Willowbrook Hospice in Portico Lane, Prescot.

Nilsson faces a further 12-month prison sentence if she does not hand over the money within the next three months.

“It didn’t take the jury long to see through your lies,” the trial judge said of Nilsson, who denied fraud but was found guilty by a jury.

“You say you learned a lesson – but you believe that you did nothing wrong,” Judge Anil Murray told her at her sentence hearing.

“I have no regrets.” You have been thinking exclusively of yourself throughout this case and continue to do so.” The jury heard that if her estranged daughter hadn’t informed the hospice of her crime, she could have gotten away with it.

Nilsson falsely claimed that her late mother had changed her mind and left her the money intended for the hospice in a “deathbed bequest.”

Patricia Eden, the jury was told, prepared a will after being diagnosed with cancer.