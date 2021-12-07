After Lucas Digne’s decision, Rafa Benitez makes a frank Everton point.

When questioned why Lucas Digne was omitted from the squad, Rafa Benitez stated that he wanted Everton to have the “correct mentality.”

The Blues’ left-back was left out of the team for Monday’s match against Arsenal at Goodison Park, despite being fully fit and free of injuries.

Benitez had merely stated that the 28-year-old was “not available” prior to the match, but he elaborated on his reasoning following the 2-1 victory.

Ben Godfrey was chosen ahead of the France international, and Benitez said he performed “exceptionally well.”

It’s unclear whether Digne will be able to force his way back into Benitez’s plans for the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

However, his Everton future has been cast into doubt as a result of his exclusion from the team.

“I believe that as a manager, you must make judgments and select your players,” Benitez stated.

“I came to the conclusion that Ben Godfrey might be a suitable fit for us in this game.

“I’m quite delighted with him because he did so well. That is all there is to it.

“The most important thing is to ensure that the team is playing well and that we have the appropriate mindset.”