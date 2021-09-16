After loud barking complaints, a woman with “16 dogs” was told to get rid of several of them.

Because of how loudly her dogs bark, a woman has been ordered to reduce the number of dogs she has.

When an investigation was launched in 2018 after complaints from neighbors, Abigail Findlay-Stankovic, 67, was suspected of keeping up to 16 dogs in her semi-detached house on Bluebell Court in Beechwood, Runcorn.

This resulted in a noise abatement notice being issued, which she ignored, resulting in a fine from Halton Borough Council’s environmental health department in March of this year.

On September 9, she appeared in North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington, where she was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) requiring her to decrease the number of dogs she owns to two by December 1.

According to court documents, from December 1, the CBO restricts the presence of any other canines on the grounds, whether inside or outside, temporarily or permanently.

The injunction was issued after Findlay-Stankovic was found guilty on March 1 of violating a noise abatement notice.

The CBO will last two years, and Findlay-Stankovic will also have to pay £250 in fees.

According to a Halton Council spokeswoman, the CBO was requested after Findlay-Stankovic was found guilty of violating the noise abatement notice in March and fined £480, with a £48 victim surcharge and £1,500 in prosecution costs.

According to the council, the investigation began in 2018 when she was suspected of having up to 16 dogs at her home.

It sent Findlay-Stankovic a letter informing her of the allegation and warning her that the council could employ sound recording equipment in its investigation.

The recordings revealed that the “dogs were barking repeatedly to the extent that they produced a statutory nuisance,” according to the local government.

However, even after the council issued a noise abatement notice and sound recording equipment was installed again in March 2019, complaints continued.

More barking was recorded, leading to a conviction for violating the notice on March 1 of this year.

Following the installation of the CBO, The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Findlay-Stankovic but received no answer.