After losing weight, a dog the size of a baby elephant is looking for a new home.

After losing weight, a dog that was the same weight as a baby elephant is looking for a new home.

Trojan, a ten-year-old boy who weighed a whopping 101 kilograms when he was taken into RSPCA custody in November 2020, was in a bad way.

After losing half of his body weight in just a year, he has been dubbed “slimmer of the year.”

According to those currently caring for him, he is now a more healthier 60.1kg and is feeling much better as a result.

“Poor Trojan was in a horrible position when he arrived here a year ago,” said kennel supervisor Nicola Anthony, who has been assisting with the Alaskan malamute’s treatment in Dorset. He was filthy, matted, and obscenely overweight.

“It took a year, a particular diet, and an exercise regimen to help him lose weight steadily and healthily, and he’s now down to about half his initial weight.”

“He hasn’t lost his enormous character, thankfully.”

The elderly dog, on the other hand, is looking for a home that will consider his previous health and age when adopting him.

Trojan has arthritis and thyroid issues, so he’ll need to be treated on a regular basis in his new home. Unfortunately, no insurance will cover these ailments, so his future owners will have to pay for them out of pocket.

“Don’t let his age fool you; he has no intention of’retiring’ anytime soon,” Nicola remarked.

“He’s still robust and enjoys going for small walks, plodding about the garden, and sniffing around.

“He gets along great with other dogs, but he doesn’t enjoy being pounced on, so he’s best with calm, respectful canine companions.”

Trojan is searching for a home with plenty of company, regular grooming, and the opportunity to be the only dog in the house.

Ideally, the house will be occupied for the majority of the day, and once he’s used to his new schedule, he may be able to be left for brief amounts of time.

The attractive puppy would do well with older children and would benefit from owners who are not overly concerned with him.

