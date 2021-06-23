After losing two cats to a fatal illness, a family issues a warning to cat owners.

Veterinarians are reporting an increase in the number of cats with pancytopenia, a rare ailment in which the amount of blood cells (red, white, and platelets) rapidly decreases, resulting in significant sickness.

There are also worries about its connection to a number of popular cat food brands, including Appalaws, Sainsbury’s Hypoallergenic Recipe, and AVA, all of which have been recalled.

Dr. Georgia Miller, who works for the Willows clinics, which have surgeries all across Cheshire, witnessed two cats die after being diagnosed with pancytopenia.

According to Cheshire Live, she stated the eight-month-old kittens, Hermione and Rupert, were both fed meals that have subsequently been recalled.

“Although diet has not been verified as the cause, we would prefer to act now to assure the absolute safety of cats,” said the company that makes the recalled meals.

“No one knows for sure what is causing this,” Dr. Miller said. “However, after the first case came in and she regrettably died, we called the Royal Veterinary College, and they reported that other cats and kittens were presenting with the same symptoms.

“This was prior to the recall of the product.”

“This is one of the worst instances I’ve ever worked on because there’s virtually little we can do for cats by the time they develop symptoms. Many of the cats that are brought in with this are extremely young, some are just kittens, and they should have their entire life ahead of them.”

Pancytopenia is a dangerous condition in cats, but it can be difficult to detect because the initial indicators include frequently cats refusing to eat or acting lethargic.

“It isn’t until blood tests are done that we find that all of the major blood cell types are very low, and unfortunately, there isn’t much we can do at that point,” Dr Miller continued.

"Some veterinarians are experimenting with blood transfusions and steroids, but cat blood is difficult to come by, as there is no national blood bank like there is for dogs. Even after receiving thorough treatment and being admitted to a hospital, the.