After losing to Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona’s current manager, Ronald Koeman, was fired.

After Ronald Koeman was fired on Wednesday night, Xavi Hernandez has emerged as the early favorite to be named Barcelona’s new coach.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta gave the ex-Everton manager his marching orders after the club lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano thanks to a Radamel Falcao goal.

After ten games, the Catalan club is in ninth place in La Liga, six points behind Real Madrid, and third in their Champions League group.

Former Barcelona footballer Xavi is the clear favourite to succeed Koeman, with Betfair offering odds as low as 1/9.

The 41-year-old has been the manager of Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League since 2019, but he has long been tipped for the position.

In an odd twist, another former Blues manager is seen to be the closest competitor for the post to the Spaniard.

Since taking over as manager of the Belgian national team in 2016, Roberto Martinez has received numerous accolades.

Martinez has led his team to a World Cup semi-final and the top of the FIFA rankings after three years at Goodison Park.

Betfair offers odds as low as 17/2, while William Hill and Sky Bet offer chances of 10/1.

Erik ten Hag, the coach of Ajax, is the third favorite at 16/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power, while Antonio Conte is 20/1 with William Hill but as low as 10/1 with SkyBet.

Jurgen Klopp is farther down the list, following recent suggestions that Barcelona may be interested in the Liverpool manager.

According to reports in Spain, the German coach is considered a “impossible” dream candidate, which is reflected in the odds.

While William Hill has him as low as 33/1, Betfair and Paddy Power both have the 54-year-old listed at an absurd 100/1.