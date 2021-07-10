After losing three stone, Dad discovered a snooker ball-sized tumor on his neck.

After losing three stone, a father discovered a snooker ball-sized tumor in his neck.

When Billy Muirhead initially started to reduce weight, he weighed 21st 6lbs. He was fed up with others calling him obese and worried about the impact it was having on his health.

The 57-year-old, who works at a crisp factory in Skelmserdale, said he was leading a “unhealthy lifestyle” at the time, consuming six cans of lager per day and snacking on crisp packs.

As her mother watched, a fake paedophile hunter wanted to rape the girl repeatedly.

Billy, on the other hand, has shed three stone since joining Slimming World, a decision he claims saved his life.

According to Billy, who spoke to the ECHO, “When I joined Slimming World, I weighed 21 and a half stone. I shed three stone and saw that my face was slimming down.

“That’s when I saw a lump on my neck, but it didn’t bother me because it wasn’t painful.

“My wife was sitting next to me one night, we were watching TV, and she said to me, “You don’t have any lumps, do you?”

“I said I had this one on my neck here – it was huge,” she explained. It resembled a snooker ball in size.”

Billy’s wife, Julie, advised him to see a doctor right once to have the lump checked, and he was promptly referred to Scarisbrick specialists for more tests.

Billy was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a type of stage four tonsil cancer that has progressed to his lymph nodes, on December 20, 2019.

He stated, ” “My biopsy revealed that I had stage four cancer that had spread to my lymph nodes. It was a miracle it hadn’t gotten into my internal organs.

“I’m not sentimental, and I don’t cry. I’m 6’3” and fairly manly, however I’ve just gained weight. I didn’t bring anyone with me because I hadn’t expected it.

“I was at work when I stated, “I’m just going to this appointment,” but I didn’t return to work. The summary comes to a close.