After losing the transgender bathroom ban lawsuit, the school board will pay $1.3 million in legal fees.

According to the Associated Press, a Virginia school board will pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) $1.3 million in legal fees after losing a transgender bathroom ban lawsuit filed by a former student. The board’s appeal to have the ban reinstated was denied by the United States Supreme Court.

Gavin Grimm, 22, was defended by the ACLU for six years in his lawsuit against the Gloucester County School Board. He filed a lawsuit against the school board after being advised to use the toilet that corresponded to his birth sex, which prevented him from accessing the boy’s facilities at Gloucester High School.

The board’s petition to reinstate the bathroom rule was denied by the Supreme Court in late June, after lower courts decided the policy was discriminatory and unconstitutional.

In a court filing with a U.S. District Court in Norfolk on Thursday, the board agreed to pay the ACLU’s costly legal fees.

In a statement, Grimm expressed his hope that “this outcome sends a powerful message to other school systems that discrimination is an expensive, losing battle.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lower courts decided that the board’s policy was illegal because it forced Grimm to use toilets that corresponded to his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

“It should not have taken over six years of expensive litigation to get to this point,” Josh Block, senior staff attorney with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement.

The Gloucester County school board’s attorney, David Corrigan, issued a statement saying the board’s insurance carrier “has addressed” the ACLU’s request for legal fees. The board of directors declined to provide any additional information.

It’s unknown how much the board has spent on legal fees over the years.

The Associated Press requested that information from the school board’s insurance company in 2018 under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

The Virginia Risk Sharing Association’s managing director, Steve Craig, answered at the time that such material was exempt because the case was still pending.

On Thursday, Craig declined to comment, saying in an email that “we can’t be of service and can’t offer any information or comment on the issue.”

Insured school systems are less likely to suffer long-term consequences. This is a condensed version of the information.