After losing money in online games, a 14-year-old boy commits suicide and his body is recovered from a pond.

In India, a 14-year-old child committed suicide as a result of his addiction to online games. After losing a lot of money playing online games, the adolescent terminated his life by diving into a pond.

S Akash, a 12-year-old child from Kerala in southern India, went missing from his house on Tuesday evening. After the teen failed to return home, his parents filed a police report. Police initiated an investigation into the boy’s disappearance. His shoes and bicycle were discovered near a pond on Wednesday, according to the local daily Mathrubhumi.

Divers later recovered Akash’s body out of the pond.

Akash’s father is said to have chastised him for spending money on mobile games. After losing a lot of money in the games, the child was terrified that his father would scold at him. According to the New Indian Express, he decided to take drastic measures as a result of this. According to reports, the child was addicted to multiplayer battle games such as Garena Free Fire.

The victim’s body was taken to a local hospital for an autopsy in order to identify the cause of death.

A 13-year-old child killed himself a month ago after his parents forbade him from playing video games on his phone. The incident occurred in Odisha, a state in eastern India. After the country’s schools stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his parents bought him a phone so he could take online classes. He, on the other hand, grew addicted to online gaming and was no longer paying attention in class.

When his parents learned of it, they seized his phone away from him. Later, the child barricaded himself in a room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.